Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 6,597,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,724. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
