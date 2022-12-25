Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,205,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,231,000 after purchasing an additional 337,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 739,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.