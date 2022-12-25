Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,205,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,231,000 after purchasing an additional 337,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
