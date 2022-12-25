Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,989 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

