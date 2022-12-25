Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

