Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

JHSC stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

