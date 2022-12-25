Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $687.67 and a 200 day moving average of $654.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

