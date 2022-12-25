Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,980 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.