Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.57. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

