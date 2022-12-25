Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.97

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.97 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.95). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 78.30 ($0.95), with a volume of 55,369 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32. The company has a market cap of £536.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.57.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

