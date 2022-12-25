CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.21. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 673,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,822 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

