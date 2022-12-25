Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $98.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,320. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.