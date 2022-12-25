Cardano (ADA) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.95 billion and approximately $90.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.71 or 0.07253593 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030874 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069317 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053365 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007937 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022280 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,501,737,852 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.