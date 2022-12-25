CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.63 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $62.01 million and $5.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00226908 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

