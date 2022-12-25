CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and $3.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014508 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227864 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07916236 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,197,718.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

