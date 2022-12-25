CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$116.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.83. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$120.82.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

