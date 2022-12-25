Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
