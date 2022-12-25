Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

