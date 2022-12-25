Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 285,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

