Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 45,837 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 439.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.35.

