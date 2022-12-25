Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $338,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

