Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $448,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

