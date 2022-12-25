Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

