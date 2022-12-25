Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

