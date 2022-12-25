Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,791 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.98 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

