Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $12.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

