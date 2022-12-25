Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

