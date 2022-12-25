Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.4 %

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

