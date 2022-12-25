Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

