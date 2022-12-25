Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
