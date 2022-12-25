Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

