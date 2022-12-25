Citigroup Cuts MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to €12.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

