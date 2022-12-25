Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

