Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,957,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,943,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

