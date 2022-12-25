Clover Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,707.25 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.40 million and approximately $120,707.25 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

