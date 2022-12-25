CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

CNHI opened at $16.15 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

