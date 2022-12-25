Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $214.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

