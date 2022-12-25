Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

