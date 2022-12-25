Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAS stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

