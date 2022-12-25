Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.