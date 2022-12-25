CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
CommScope Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
