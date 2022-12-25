Comparing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.13 $51.84 million $1.58 9.01 First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.33 $58.41 million $19.01 12.51

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 29.22% 18.18% 1.59% First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.86% 1.08%

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Farmers National Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.