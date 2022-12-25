Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMT opened at $12.60 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

