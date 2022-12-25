Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.42.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

