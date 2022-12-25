Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $71.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00053308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

