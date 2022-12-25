COTI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $50.27 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05177713 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00495603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.99 or 0.29364698 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

