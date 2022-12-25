Counos X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,454.51 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $17.93 or 0.00106944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $321.35 million and $294,454.51 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $901.40 or 0.05376111 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00495678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.26 or 0.29369184 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

