Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

