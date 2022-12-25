Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

