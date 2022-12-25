Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 911 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

