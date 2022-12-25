Critical Survey: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.91% 1.28% Flagstar Bancorp 18.78% 10.52% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million 2.42 $7.44 million $3.61 7.48 Flagstar Bancorp $1.85 billion 1.08 $533.00 million $5.06 7.42

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third-party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

