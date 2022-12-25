Crypto.com Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,528.91 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $72.65 million and $153,528.91 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013682 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $865.24 or 0.05137670 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.35 or 0.29572608 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
