CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Volume Hits $90.30

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $90.30 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00508003 USD and is down -18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

